Ranking Danielle Kelly's run in ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly has undoubtedly helped push women’s submission grappling into the mainstream through her stellar run in ONE Championship.

The American star is not just one of the most well-known Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists, but she’s one of the most recognizable faces in the overall combat sports world.

An exciting grappler on the mats, Kelly has put on impressive performances against Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and most recently Ayaka Miura.

Her solid run in ONE Championship also put her in the conversation, well she’s practically the one who started it, for a potential shot at an inaugural women’s submission grappling world title.

Though there’s no official word regarding such a world title, what we can do is look back and rank Danielle Kelly’s performances in the promotion.

#3. Mei Yamaguchi

Danielle Kelly had arguably one of the toughest debuts for any athlete in ONE Championship.

The promotion’s submission grappling scene was relatively new when Kelly made her debut at ONE X in March 2022.

Not only was her debut in ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary show, but Kelly also had to face the always-dangerous Mei Yamaguchi.

The Japanese veteran is one of the most technically-skilled fighters in the division and challenged for ONE women’s atomweight world title twice against Angela Lee.

Nevertheless, Kelly was up to the task and took the fight to Yamaguchi.

Kelly had to push through Yamaguchi’s castle-like defense eventually securing a foot lock in the final two minutes of the bout.

Yamaguchi, though, managed to survive Kelly’s attacks and held on until the final bell. Since the match was before ONE Championship’s revamp of its submission grappling rules, Kelly had to settle for a draw in her circle debut.

#2. Ayaka Miura

Danielle Kelly’s most recent matchup in ONE Championship might have been her toughest yet.

Not only was she fighting Ayaka Miura above her natural atomweight limit, but the Japanese star is also one of the best pure grapplers in the promotion’s stacked women’s roster.

Miura is a former ONE women’s strawweight world title contender with a 100 percent finish rate in her four wins in the circle. Of those four wins, all came via submission.

‘Zombie’ also proved that Kelly would be in a world of trouble the moment they faced.

Kelly struggled heavily at the start against Miura in their matchup at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

The fight was a virtual stalemate with both fighters adamant about not letting her opponent pass guard. Kelly, though, had to pull one out of her bag in the dying minutes.

With less than two minutes remaining, Kelly secured Miura’s back and gave the Japanese fighter a nasty face crank to slap in a rear-naked choke.

That clutch performance earned Kelly her second win in ONE Championship and possibly boosted her stock for a potential world title shot.

#1. Mariia Molchanova

Though she wasn’t under too much pressure in her first year with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly knew she had to get a submission win in her second outing in the promotion.

Her opponent, though, was someone who was fully equipped in choking out practically anyone in the division.

Kelly faced off against Russian grappler Maria Molchanova at ONE on Prime Video 4 in another classic meeting between Brazilian-jiu jitsu and Sambo.

Molchanova is a four-time Sambo world champion and wanted nothing more than to prove that her craft is the best grappling martial art there is. Kelly, though, was having none of that.

Despite Molchanova nearly overpowering her at the start, Kelly used her elusiveness and took control of Molchanova’s back.

From that point onward, Kelly methodically worked her way to securing a rear-naked choke. Kelly then proceeded to lock in a body triangle to try and stretch Molchanova and lock in a chokehold.

Even though Molchanova got back to her feet, Kelly’s backpacking skills just made life even harder for the Sambo star as she ultimately submitted at 2:15 into the contest.

The win solidified Kelly’s reputation as well as earned her a second $50,000 bonus in her ONE Championship career.

