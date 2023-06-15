Regian Eersel admits he was expecting to go the distance with Dmitry Menshikov

Regian Eersel prepared himself for a five-round war with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov in the ONE Fight Night 11 headliner.

Instead, ‘The Immortal’ got a much faster finish than expected, putting Menshikov away just 46 seconds into the contest with a well-timed left to the head that threw off the equilibrium of his opponent and ultimately forced the referee to call for a stoppage. Discussing the brief bout, Eersel said he was fully prepared to go the distance with Dmitry Menshikov but was happy with the quick knockout.

“I was preparing for five rounds [of] war but the KO came quick,” Eersel admitted during his ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight press appearance.

The KO represents Regian Eersel’s second-straight finish after earning a fourth-round finish against Sinsamut Klinmee in March. The victory at ONE Fight Night 11 also extended Eersel’s current win streak to 22-straight, a run that goes back an incredible seven years. Ten of those 22 wins have come under the ONE Championship banner.

As for Dmitry Menshikov, the Russian newcomer will look to recover from the quick defeat and bounce back in his next appearance. Menshikov is still an impressive 27-2 in his combat sports career with 19 wins by way of knockout.

No doubt we will see him back in action on the global stage once again, and perhaps one day he will earn himself another opportunity to capture a ONE world title.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

