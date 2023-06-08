Regian Eersel says he arrived in Bangkok early to acclimatize to the weather and time difference

Regian Eersel knows there’s no time to mess around as he prepares for his second ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title defense at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative, who puts his highly coveted gold on the line against promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is making sure that he doesn’t leave any stone unturned ahead of his 10th fight under the ONE spotlight.

Apart from putting in extra work back home, Regian Eersel made the near-15-hour flight to the Thai capital almost a week in advance to settle into the Asian timezone and weather.

In an SCMP MMA interview uploaded on Wednesday, June 7, the Dutch-Surinamese martial artist said:

“Yeah, it's easier [to fly in early and settle down]. You feel more comfortable. And I've already been here for five days. I'm already used to the time difference.”

Watch the full interview here:

Regian Eersel is no stranger to competing in Asia, though. He’s done that to perfection throughout his time in ONE Championship since April 2018, boasting a 9-0 slate and two world titles to his name.

After going on a successful run in the lightweight kickboxing division of the Singapore-based organization, the Netherlands-based athlete set out on a mission to claim the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai crown.

So far, he’s been successful in two world title outings in ‘the art of eight limbs’, and he plans to make it three from three in Bangkok, Thailand, this weekend.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill live and for free.

