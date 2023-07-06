Reinier de Ridder explains why ‘explosive’ ’Ruotolos will do well in MMA

While he does not expect them to be an immediate force, ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder still sees Tye and Kade Ruotolo doing well in mixed martial arts in time.

The Ruotolos are currently preparing to transition to fighting in MMA as well aside from continuing their campaign as top submission grapplers under ONE Championship.

They said the move is part of their push to continue challenging themselves and evolve as fighters. The twins are looking to compete in MMA at some point later this year.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Reinier de Ridder shared that the Ruotolos are not yet there but have solid skill-set and are highly capable to do well in the multi-faceted sport of MMA.

‘The Dutch Knight’ said:

“The combination of throwing strikes and wrestling…Because it's very different from the way they take down now. They're pretty explosive with the doubles. They move very well.”

Watch the interview below [comments from 12:40 onwards]:

Since making their promotional debut last year, the Ruotolos have been dominant in submission grappling, with Kade Ruotolo even becoming the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion last October.

Kade Ruotolo was last in action on June 9, successfully defending his world title over Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision.

Tye Ruotolo, for his part, defeated Reinier de Ridder in his last fight in May at ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. He won by unanimous decision in their submission grappling superfight.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder is now looking to return to MMA after his foray into submission grappling and hopes to defend the ONE middleweight world title in his next fight.

