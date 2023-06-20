"Repulsive, hard to watch" - Coach John Kavanagh's take on 'socialism type healthcare' over binge-eating influencer video sparks Twitter debate

Coach John Kavanagh knows a thing or two about being in peak physical condition and maintaining it. Having coached several prominent UFC fighters, including the likes of Conor McGregor, Kavanagh has emerged as a prominent voice in MMA. Most recently, the Irish coach took offense to a video of a TikTok influencer engaging in binge eating.
Heather Ryan, an advocate for body positivity, recently shared a TikTok video in which she revealed her extreme calorie-heavy diet, which consisted of a whopping 4500 calories. Ryan's video prompted an exchange in the ongoing debate surrounding body positivity, which centers on whether it promotes a healthy mindset or an unhealthy lifestyle.
Proponents of body positivity claim that it is beneficial to one's mental health since it encourages people to love themselves and decreases body shaming. The argument against it is that it normalizes and glorifies unhealthy lifestyles. John Kavanagh took to Twitter to react to the video, writing:
"So you're with your friends and you're arguing we should have socialism type healthcare so we all chip in to help those who can't afford...then these videos start getting popular and you're like jeez, this ain't helping my case."
Check out John Kavanagh's tweet below:
Several fans sided with John Kavanagh's assessment of the "socialism type healthcare":
"Seems like she’s on a mission of some kind."
"We’re stuck paying for it either way. It’s just a choice between taxes or $8000 deductibles."
"That’s legit more than I eat in a week, and I’m a 5”11 195 lb man."
Elsewhere, several others made took Heather Ryan's side, writing:
"I suppose the same could be said for people who choose to do MMA and then are sitting in Beaumont Hospital taking up space to get their nose set or their face stitched up."
"Do you feel the same way when you see people practicing BJJ or extreme sports that ends up leaving some people in need of chronic medical care and disabled?"
Check out some of the reactions below:
Coach John Kavanagh questions the credibility of Andrew Tate
It is widely believed that Andrew Tate's meteoric rise to fame is due to his ability to pander to a niche audience of young, lonely men by catering to their vulnerabilities and espousing divisive views.
The former kickboxer-turned-influencer has amassed a huge following among young men who seek reinforcement and affirmation of his provocative opinions by preying on their vulnerabilities and frustrations. Tate and his brother Tristan, have been under house arrest since April this year after being arrested in December 2022 on alleged counts of human trafficking and rape.
Popular MMA coach John Kavanagh took to Twitter recently to question the credibility of Andrew Tate, writing:
"He ripped off a bunch of socially awkward lonely men to get rich. How does anyone listen to this guy??"
Check out John Kavanagh's tweet below: