"Repulsive, hard to watch" - Coach John Kavanagh's take on 'socialism type healthcare' over binge-eating influencer video sparks Twitter debate

Coach John Kavanagh knows a thing or two about being in peak physical condition and maintaining it. Having coached several prominent UFC fighters, including the likes of Conor McGregor, Kavanagh has emerged as a prominent voice in MMA. Most recently, the Irish coach took offense to a video of a TikTok influencer engaging in binge eating.

Heather Ryan, an advocate for body positivity, recently shared a TikTok video in which she revealed her extreme calorie-heavy diet, which consisted of a whopping 4500 calories. Ryan's video prompted an exchange in the ongoing debate surrounding body positivity, which centers on whether it promotes a healthy mindset or an unhealthy lifestyle.

Proponents of body positivity claim that it is beneficial to one's mental health since it encourages people to love themselves and decreases body shaming. The argument against it is that it normalizes and glorifies unhealthy lifestyles. John Kavanagh took to Twitter to react to the video, writing:

"So you're with your friends and you're arguing we should have socialism type healthcare so we all chip in to help those who can't afford...then these videos start getting popular and you're like jeez, this ain't helping my case."

Check out John Kavanagh's tweet below:

Coach JK @John_Kavanagh twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer… E @ElijahSchaffer Girl ate 4500 calories like it was nothing Girl ate 4500 calories like it was nothing https://t.co/JHQstYeQBO So you're with your friends and you're arguing we should have socialism type healthcare so we all chip in to help those who can't afford...then these videos start getting popular and you're like jeez, this ain't helping my case

Several fans sided with John Kavanagh's assessment of the "socialism type healthcare":

"Seems like she’s on a mission of some kind."

la_gent @lagent213 @John_Kavanagh Seems like she's on a mission of some kind

"We’re stuck paying for it either way. It’s just a choice between taxes or $8000 deductibles."

"That’s legit more than I eat in a week, and I’m a 5”11 195 lb man."

paddy o'furniture @happymofo123 @John_Kavanagh That's legit more than I eat in a week, and I'm a 5"11 195 lb man

Elsewhere, several others made took Heather Ryan's side, writing:

"I suppose the same could be said for people who choose to do MMA and then are sitting in Beaumont Hospital taking up space to get their nose set or their face stitched up."

Dave⭕ 💙 @Ares7791 @John_Kavanagh I suppose the same could be said for people who choose to do MMA and then are sitting in Beaumont Hospital taking up space to get their nose set or their face stitched up.

"Do you feel the same way when you see people practicing BJJ or extreme sports that ends up leaving some people in need of chronic medical care and disabled?"

Mma burner @Saadkkkk @John_Kavanagh Do you feel the same way when you see people practicing BJJ or extreme sports that ends up leaving some people in need of chronic medical care and disabled?

Check out some of the reactions below:

🐺 @El_Lobo18_ @John_Kavanagh people like her dont matter, not selling your house for cancer treatment is whats worth paying for

Daniel @4dannyboy @John_Kavanagh This lady will likely be less of a strain on a health service. Primarily because she probably won't live very long

Matt_McG_27 @DecimateEU @John_Kavanagh I don't understand how people look at themselves and continue to do this rather than saying shit I need help or I need to lose weight. Just sad we are at this stage people think its okay to eat ridiculous amounts

Daniel @4dannyboy @John_Kavanagh This lady will likely be less of a strain on a health service. Primarily because she probably won't live very long

Spokestick @Spokestick @John_Kavanagh Just checking, this is from a dude that's famous for training people to get punched in the face and have their joints twisted into pretzels? Cooool

Derrick Brewer @dbrewer8318 @John_Kavanagh Yeah let's tell someone diagnosed with cancer they shouldn't get healthcare because another person ate too much food on Tik Tok. I'm sure they'd understand.

Dave 🐝 @TheDaveCalaz @John_Kavanagh The NHS works for all. Not everyone is a gluttonous whale. I'd rather pay money to help the many, many people who need it and let a few greedy cunts take advantage. A lot like the welfare system.In the grand scheme of things, it's worth it.

Coach John Kavanagh questions the credibility of Andrew Tate

It is widely believed that Andrew Tate's meteoric rise to fame is due to his ability to pander to a niche audience of young, lonely men by catering to their vulnerabilities and espousing divisive views.

The former kickboxer-turned-influencer has amassed a huge following among young men who seek reinforcement and affirmation of his provocative opinions by preying on their vulnerabilities and frustrations. Tate and his brother Tristan, have been under house arrest since April this year after being arrested in December 2022 on alleged counts of human trafficking and rape.

Popular MMA coach John Kavanagh took to Twitter recently to question the credibility of Andrew Tate, writing:

"He ripped off a bunch of socially awkward lonely men to get rich. How does anyone listen to this guy??"

Check out John Kavanagh's tweet below:

Coach JK @John_Kavanagh @aliveness_ape He ripped off a bunch of socially awkward lonely men to get rich. How does anyone listen to this guy??

