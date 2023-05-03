Roberto Soldic takes a snowy trek while acclimating in Colorado

Roberto Soldic took a trip up the Colorado mountains to adjust to the elevation.

ONE Championship’s first event in North America will take place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center. It’ll be a tough test for all the ONE Fight Night 10 fighters on May 5, as Colorado has the highest elevation of any U.S. state. As a result, the competitors may gas out faster than usual.

Soldic has taken matters into his own hands by climbing the Colorado mountains, reaching a higher elevation than his upcoming fight. ‘Robocop’ posted a picture of the moment on Instagram with the caption saying:

“#onefightnight10 🏔️🇺🇸 On top of the mountains in Colorado 3.800m”

Roberto Soldic looks to make a statement on May 5. Before signing with ONE Championship, the former two-division KSW champion was arguably the most talked about free agent in 2022. Two minutes into his promotional debut, Murad Ramazanov landed a brutal illegal groin shot, leading to a no-contest after Soldic couldn’t continue.

Soldic plans to get back on track by taking on former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam. ‘The Bandit’ holds a promotional record of 6-4, with all wins coming by KO/TKO. Kadestam proved he’s a legitimate title contender in 2022, securing back-to-back first-round knockouts against Valmir Da Silva and Iuri Lapicus.

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam is one of the many reasons that the 1stBank Center will be sold out on Friday night. For those that can’t attend live, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

