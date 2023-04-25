Roberto Soldic zeroes in on ONE welterweight world title shot

Roberto Soldic has his sights set on becoming ONE world champion.

After capturing the welterweight and middleweight titles under the KSW banner, Roberto Soldic is determined to obtain 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold. His journey will officially begin on May 5 when he steps inside the Circle for his second appearance with the promotion, taking on Swedish standout Zebaztian Kadestam.

After seeing his highly anticipated debut cut short, absorbing a low blow from opponent Murad Ramazanov just minutes into their ONE on Prime Video 5 bout, ‘Robocop’ is ready to deliver a memorable performance in the ‘Mile High City.’

In an interview with MMA Sucka, Roberto Soldic revealed that a rematch with Ramazanov is on his radar, but the only path he plans to walk is the one that leads to a ONE world title, no matter who stands in the way.

“The rematch with Murad will come for sure,” Soldic said. “I believe the fight with [Zebaztian] Kadestam is a good fight and I’ll try to finish these guys and take the belt. This is my motivation, to take the belt.”

Soldic’s first step towards the top of the mountain will take him 5,280 feet above sea level for a Colorado clash with former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

‘The Bandit’ knows a thing or two about becoming a ONE world champion. Determined to reclaim ONE gold for himself, the Swedish striker has looked impressive in his last two appearances, scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts against Valmir Da Silva and the late Iuri Lapicus.

A third straight win over Roberto Soldic would likely push Kadestam towards the top of the division and in pole position for a welterweight title opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

