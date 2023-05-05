Rodtang plans to knock out Edgar Tabares quickly so he “won’t be too tired"

Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans to end things early with Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘The Iron Man’ returns to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship this Friday night as the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut in the United States. Taking over the 1stBank Center in Colorado, the ‘Mile High City’ will play host to some of the biggest names in combat sports, including Muay Thai superstar Rodtang.

Making his final preparations for his co-main event clash with Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai titleholder, Rodtang revealed that he would be gunning for a quick finish of Edgar Tabares, citing the high elevation of the Centennial State as the main motivator.

“[The elevation] has been hard for me,” Rodtang told the South China Morning Post. “It’s my first time in Colorado. I’ll make sure I’ll handle that. I’ll just try to knock [Edgar Tabares] out in the first or second round so I won’t be too tired.”

Rodtang will go into his ONE Fight Night 10 matchup as a significant favorite over his relatively unknown opponent, but when it comes to the art of eight limbs, Edgar Tabares is as dangerous as they come. Capturing a WBC international title on top of multiple regional championships, the Mexican-born challenger will be looking to add 26 pounds of ONE gold to his already impressive collection.

For Rodtang, a win over Tabares will bring him to 12-straight Muay Thai victories under the ONE Championship banner. The feat could ultimately lead ‘The Iron Man’ to an opportunity for a second ONE world title.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

