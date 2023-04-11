Rodtang putting intense pressure on himself to show his skills

Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts a significant amount of pressure on himself every time he steps in front of a live crowd.

‘The Iron Man’ has established himself as one of the most entertaining strikers in all of combat sports. His high-octane style matched with his iconic showmanship and steel-like chin quickly made him a favorite among Muay Thai fans, but it all comes at a price.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang revealed that he puts a lot of pressure on himself to put on a performance inside the Circle, win or lose.

“Of course there is pressure. But I think if I can create this pressure for myself, I can create support for myself, too, so when the day comes I can show my Muay Thai style,” Rodtang said. “I want to fight in my own style and show the uniqueness of Muay Thai to the world – whatever the result might be.”

‘The Iron Man’ will put that pressure on himself once again when he makes his North American debut on May 5 as ONE Championship heads to the ‘Mile High City’ for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Rodtang will square off with Mexico’s number-one Muay Thai practitioner, Edgar Tabares.

Fight fans may not be familiar with Tabares’ work, but the Mexican-born striker has more than earned the opportunity to compete for a ONE world title. Holding the distinction of becoming the WBC’s first Muay Thai champion out of Mexico, Tabares has already achieved a significant amount of success before reaching the age of 30. Aside from carrying multiple regional Muay Thai titles, he owns his own Muay Thai academy. The only thing missing is 26 pounds of ONE gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Edgar Tabares, plus all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

