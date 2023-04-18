Ruotolo brothers take in the atmosphere at Dignity Health Sports Park with LA Galaxy

The Ruotolo brothers, Kade and Tye, shared a memorable experience at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

On April 14, the LA Galaxy, an MLS soccer team, had an important home match against their rivals Los Angeles FC. The Ruotolo brothers, who are ONE Championship submission grappling superstars, were watching in the stands. The 20-year-olds posted a picture on their joint Instagram account of them representing LA Galaxy jerseys with the caption saying:

“Thanks @lagalaxy for hosting us today 🙌🏽 Thanks @onechampionship👊🏽”

The Ruotolo brothers made their promotional debuts at ONE Championship 157. Kade Ruotolo took on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki and won by unanimous decision. After becoming the youngest ADCC world champion of all time, he returned to the Circle to become the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion by submitting Uali Kurzhev. Kade defended his throne for the first time with a unanimous decision win against Matheus Gabriel in December.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo started his ONE tenure with an impressive submission win against Garry Tonon, leading to a $50,000 performance bonus. In December 2022, he returned for his second appearance with a submission win against Marat Gafurov, earning a second. $50,000 performance bonus. The 20-year-old returns to the Circle on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Tye Ruotolo’s next match will be against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, which takes place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

