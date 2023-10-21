Sean Strickland turned down UFC 294 bout, KSI appeals Tommy Fury loss, fans list potential opponents for Michael 'Venom' Page: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Sean Strickland reportedly turning down UFC 294 bout as well as KSI submitting an appeal to overturn Tommy Fury defeat. Elsewhere, fans react to Michael 'Venom' Page potentially joining the UFC.

#3. Fans react to Sean Strickland reportedly turning down UFC 294 title fight

MMA fans have been reacting after it was reported that Sean Strickland declined to defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev on short notice.

This weekend's co-main event was briefly in doubt when Paulo Costa was forced out of the fight through injury. After a scramble from the UFC, it was announced that Kamaru Usman had stepped up to face Chimaev on just nine days' notice.

However, according to combat sports journalist Marc Raimondi, Usman wasn't the first name on the list. Raimondi reported that the UFC had asked Strickland to defend his belt against Chimaev, which 'Tarzan' declined.

The claim that Strickland had been approached caused a frenzy among MMA fans, many of whom were shocked that a champion was asked to fight on short notice.

One fan wrote:

"Offering a champion a short notice fight is crazy lol"

Another stated they understood why Strickland declined the fight:

"He fought a month and a half ago, can’t blame him"

#2. Internet reacts to KSI's appeal over defeat to Tommy Fury

The internet has been reacting after it was reported that KSI has submitted an appeal to have his boxing defeat to Tommy Fury overturned.

'TNT' clinched a razor close but controversial decision victory over the YouTube star in the main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in Manchester last weekend.

One judge scored the fight 57-57, whereas the other two judges gave Fury the nod 57-56 following a fairly tame contest, one that guest commentator Ariel Helwani labeled as "unwatchable."

KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, stated that they had submitted an appeal to the PBA, a decision that has seen a mixed response from fans. One fan wrote:

"What a fu*king baby lmao"

Another added:

"Should have just took him loss like a man tbh, would have set a good example for all the kids"

#1. Michael 'Venom' Page's attendance at UFC 294 sparks fan excitement

Former Bellator welterweight star and now free agent Michael 'Venom' Page has been searching for his next promotion since leaving Bellator in July.

Pages' 10-year stint in Bellator has seen him become recognized as one of the welterweight division's best strikers, with fans now eager to see where he competes next.

Recently, 'Venom' was spotted in attendance at UFC 294's ceremonial weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi, sparking rumors and excitement that it may soon be announced he has signed with the MMA promotion.

Page's fans have even started pitching potential opponents for the 36-year-old, with many agreeing that a clash against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson could make for a mouthwatering display. One fan wrote:

"Him vs. Wonderboy [Stephen Thompson] sign me up or Kevin Holland"

Another fan wrote:

"MVP.. it's time ⏳"

