‘See you at the next house raid’ - Andrew Tate buys ‘10 new Bugattis’ to replace seized car collection

Andrew Tate believes he has got his own back on the Romanian government after sarcastically claiming he has rebought his sports car collection.

The controversial internet personality was arrested alongside his brother Tristan in a house raid on December 29, 2022. The brothers were alleged to have committed crimes such as rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. The pair maintained their innocence throughout due to a lack of evidence, and were finally granted house arrest earlier this month, after spending months in jail.

In a video 'Cobra' uploaded to his Twitter account, he claimed he had purchased "10 Bugattis", before the camera then pans to 10 electric scooters lined up. Andrew Tate then joked that he was waiting for the Government in his next house raid. He said:

"They took all my cars. So I bought 10 Bugattis. Look! There's the logo, haha! See you at the next house raid."

After speeding away on his scotter, Tate shouted:

"I am now the fastest man in the world! Admit it, you're interested. I have bought 10 Bugattis, get on one. Let's race! I am now the fastest man in the world. How long do you think until they raid us again?"

Watch the video here:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate They raided my house and took all my cars so I bought 10 new Bugattis. They raided my house and took all my cars so I bought 10 new Bugattis. https://t.co/R0HWRtfnHJ

Andrew Tate wants to fire all BuzzFeed News employees

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have expressed an interest in purchasing BuzzFeed News and firing all the employees, after the news outlet released a damning and incriminatory report on the pair.

Upon being placed under house arrest, the Tate brothers were the subject of a news piece by BuzzFeed, where they claimed they had sources inside the Romanian prosecutor's office and access to classified documents. The article also claimed that the brothers may have been planning on fleeing the country.

After the story was published, both Andrew Tate and Tristan turned their attention to BuzzFeed. Tristan Tate asked if the organization was for sale, whereas Andrew Tate laid out their plans should they purchase it. He tweeted:

"Fire all the staff instantly. He/him Robert. Lord Tate has fired you for being a liberal mega dork. Company policy states we must terminate all of the D.N.G's. Dork Nerd Geeks. You have been demoted in the game of life from wagey, to brokey. Andrew is of course worth hundreds of millions has 35 super cars and a yacht and a plane and big muscles and is sexy and funny and tall and brilliant in every way. Kind Regards, Management"

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



"He/him Robert.



Lord Tate has fired you for being a liberal mega dork.



Company policy states we must terminate all of the D.N.G's



Dork Nerd Geeks.



You have been demoted in the game of life from wagey, to brokey.



Andrew is of course worth… Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Me and Hey @BuzzFeed are you for sale?Me and @Cobratate are interested. Hey @BuzzFeed are you for sale? Me and @Cobratate are interested. Fire all the staff instantly."He/him Robert.Lord Tate has fired you for being a liberal mega dork.Company policy states we must terminate all of the D.N.G'sDork Nerd Geeks.You have been demoted in the game of life from wagey, to brokey.Andrew is of course worth… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fire all the staff instantly."He/him Robert.Lord Tate has fired you for being a liberal mega dork.Company policy states we must terminate all of the D.N.G'sDork Nerd Geeks.You have been demoted in the game of life from wagey, to brokey.Andrew is of course worth… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Poll : 0 votes