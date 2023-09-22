Sitthichai says Superlek owns the strength advantage against Rodtang

The impending matchup between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 certainly became the talking point of the combat sports world, and even renowned Muay Thai legends became fans.

One such icon is Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The 31-year-old is just one of the many stars tuning in for the Muay Thai super fight between Rodtang and Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sitthichai detailed Rodtang and Superlek’s strengths.

While he’s aware of Rodtang’s terrifying aggression that led to the capture of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, it was Superlek’s sheer physicality that led to Sitthichai backing the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

The former Glory Kickboxing and Lumpinee Stadium world champion said:

“Rodtang is fierce in action. He has all those Muay Thai weapons. But Superlek becomes more aggressive and stronger. His physical and mental condition are all good. Anyway, I’m rooting for Superlek..”

The two flyweight megastars are considered the best strikers of this generation, regardless of weight class and sport, and their fateful meeting this Friday is already considered a turning point in the history of Muay Thai.

Superlek is 135-29 overall in his career and is 11-1 in ONE Championship. Rodtang, meanwhile, is at a ridiculous 271-42-10 and is 14-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts in the promotion.

Both fighters are in their physical prime and already regarded as living legends in Muay Thai, yet they have never faced each other inside a ring.

Nevertheless, things will take quite a historic turn when they finally step between the ropes inside the hallowed Bangkok stadium.