Smilla Sundell credits Muay Thai for added confidence: “I feel like a stronger person”

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell credits Muay Thai will helping her feel more confident, not just in the Circle, but in life.

Smilla Sundell is scheduled to make her highly anticipated return on September 29 when ONE Championship heads back to Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. Sundell, the promotion’s reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, is scheduled to defend her world title against the sport’s reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The pair will compete as part of a stacked lineup featuring some of the most dangerous women in the world of combat sports, including Stamp Fairtex, Ham Seo Hee, Xiong Jing Nan, and Danielle Kelly.

Ahead of her return, ‘The Hurricane’ sat down with ONE Championship to discuss her training in the art of eight limbs and how it has helped her slowly start to come out of her shell.

“I feel more confident now. I feel like a stronger person,” Sundell said. “I’m still very shy out in public and everywhere else, but now, it’s a lot better because of Muay Thai.”

Smilla Sundell goes into her ONE Fight Night 14 clash with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues riding an undefeated record in ONE, including wins over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan in Muay Thai. She also added a big win over Milana Bjelogrlic in a kickboxing clash at ONE Friday Fights 18.

Like her opponent, Rodrigues rolls into the fight undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, with victories over Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex and atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd.

Which woman will add another impressive name to their hit list this September?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

