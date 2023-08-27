Smilla Sundell inspired her friends and family to train Muay Thai: “They think it’s very fun”

Smilla Sundell is happy to have inspired some of her friends and family to try out Muay Thai.

On September 29, Sundell is scheduled to make her second appearance of 2023 when ONE Championship heads back to Singapore Indoor Stadium for a stacked night of fights at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex will return to challenge Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

But first, Swedish striking sensation Smilla Sundell will put her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line against reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Before her highly anticipated return to the Circle in Lion City, Smilla Sundell sat down with the promotion, revealing that her work in the art of eight limbs has inspired some of her closest friends and family members to hit the gym and start taking Muay Thai classes themselves.

“I’ve seen people in my circle of friends, and even in my family, who are trying it out now,” Sundell said. “They have grown to like it too. They think it’s very fun and makes them feel fit and feel good about themselves.

Both Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will enter their bout undefeated under the ONE Championship banner. Sundell has three wins, including victories over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan. ‘The Hurricane’ also added a kickboxing win over Milana Bjelogrlic to her resume in May.

Rodrigues holds victories over former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex and reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, proving that she can hang with some of the absolute best fighters in the world.

Will Rodrigues add another ONE world title to her mantle this September, or will teen phenom Smilla Sundell prove to be too much for the Brazilian standout to handle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

