Smilla Sundell sees similarities between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Jackie Buntan: “I’ve got the reach”

Teen phenom Smilla Sundell believes her ONE Fight Night 14 opponent, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, has a lot of similarities to her originally scheduled opponent, Jackie Buntan.

Sundell will make her second appearance of 2023 on September 29 as she is set to defend her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against another ONE world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. The pair will co-main event a stacked night of fights that will put women’s combat sports at the forefront in four can’t-miss bouts all headlined by an interim atomweight world title tilt between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

Going into the bout, Smilla Sundell believes Rodrigues will pose a similar threat to the woman she expected to meet at the highly anticipated event, Jackie Buntan.

“She’s the same height as Jackie, so it will be close [to how I dealt with her],” Sundell told ONE Championship. “I’ve got the height for sure. I’ve got the reach. So I hope to use that.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues steps in on short notice already carrying a ONE world title over her shoulders as the reigning atomweight Muay Thai world champion. Should she come out on top at ONE Fight Night 14, the Brazilian striking standout will sit atop two different weight classes in the art of eight limbs.

Adding an extra level of intrigue to the champion vs. champion clash is the fact that both women will enter the bout undefeated inside the Circle. Smilla Sundell currently holds victories over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan while Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has equally impressive wins over Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd.

Who comes out on top between two of the best female fighters in the world on September 29?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime.