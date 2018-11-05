Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy out to make an even bigger name for himself on the ONE Super Series Stage

5 November 2018, Singapore - Following an impressive ONE Super Series debut back in June wherein he defeated French opponent Samy Sana via Unanimous Decision, Lumpinee Muay Thai World Champion Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy makes his much-awaited return to the ring to face off against one of the best in the world in kickboxing legend Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan.

The massive clash of kickboxing stars is set for ONE: HEART OF THE LION on Friday, 9 November in Singapore, one of the biggest martial arts events of the year.

For Sorgraw, the stage was not always this big, however. The Buriram native began training at just ten years old in a makeshift gym, and soon after began to compete professionally.

For the kid from Prakhon Chai, it was a way to help make some money for the family. “I remember being so excited for my first fight,” Sorgraw shared on the ONE Championship website. “As soon as it was over, I wanted to do it again.”

After garnering success in the smaller circuits, Sorgraw decided to jump to a bigger stage and moved to Bangkok. Then just 15 years old, he was discovered by the famed Petchyindee Academy.

Since then, Petchyindee Academy has transformed Sorgraw in to the champion that he is, with a world title win at Lumpinee Stadium as well as the Thailand Championship, the WMC World Championship, and the Toyota Marathon.

The 25-year-old knows that things would be quite different for him, had he not found his way to Petchyindee Academy.

“I’ll never forget where I came from and who helped me along the way, but it was Petchyindee that made me a champion,” he admitted.

Now, after making a name for himself in his home country, Sorgraw is working on making a name for himself on the biggest martial arts stage in the world.

“I always watched ONE Championship on TV, never thinking I would get an opportunity like that for myself,” he mentioned.

After making the most of his opportunity in his debut, Sorgraw now has the chance to make an even bigger name for himself as he faces a legend in Giorgio Petrosyan, heralded as the best kickboxer in the game today.

A win over Petrosyan will definitely put Sorgraw among the best of the best in the world.

“I am truly excited for the opportunity to share the cage with such a highly regarded fighter on such a big platform,” he stated.