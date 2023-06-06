Stamp Fairtex surprised by fan support in the United States at ONE Fight Night 10

Stamp Fairtex was surprised by the love and support she received from North American fans during ONE Championship’s U.S. debut on May 5.

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video delivered a night of highlight-reel finishes from beginning to end, including an absolutely brutal second-round liver-kick KO courtesy of Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex. Going into the contest, Stamp assumed that the live crowd at the 1stBank Center would back the hometown fighter, Alyse Anderson.

Instead, fans were 100% behind Stamp, a sign that she has become a legitimate combat sports superstar on a global scale.

“I was quite surprised that I had more U.S. fans cheering for me than Alyse Anderson,” Stamp told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “I just want to say, thank you for supporting me! And please support me forever!”

With the victory over Alyse Anderson, Stamp Fairtex extended her win streak to three in a row and earned herself an opportunity to become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion. She is slated to square off with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee later this year for the interim ONE atomweight world championship. A date or location is yet to be determined for the highly anticipated title tilt.

As for Alyse Anderson, ‘Lil Savage’ will go back to the drawing board after losing two of her last three appearances.

And If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes