Stamp Fairtex not underestimating upcoming opponent Ham Seo Hee: “She’s a good fighter”

Stamp Fairtex refuses to underestimate her next opponent inside the circle, Ham Seo Hee.

With reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee currently sidelined, the promotion will introduce an interim world title on September 1 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. Vying for the interim crown will be the top two ranked contenders in the division. Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex will meet South Korean striker Ham Seo Hee.

Less than two months away from their highly anticipated clash, Stamp sat down with ONE Championship to share her thought on the strengths that ‘Hamzzang’ brings to the circle:

“She’s a good fighter. I am not underestimating her one bit,” Stamp said. “She’s strong and she is good with her left hand.”

Ham Seo Hee earned her spot as the division’s No. 2 ranked contender with back-to-back wins over Denice Zamboanga and an impressive unanimous decision victory over Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8.

Stamp Fairtex, on the other hand, has had a much longer road to her ONE atomweight world title opportunity in September. After capturing both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in her first two appearances with the promotion, Stamp transitioned to MMA and amassed an impressive 5-1 record en route to entering the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament in 2021.

She ran through the competition, defeating Alyona Rassohyna, Julie Mezabarba, and Ritu Phogat to win the tournament and earn her first opportunity at atomweight queen Angela Lee. Stamp came up short in her first ONE world title bid, losing via a second-round rear-naked choke.

Since then, Stamp has scored wins over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson, as well as Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak under kickboxing rules. Those victories have earned her a second shot at MMA gold with the only person standing in her way being 34-fight veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 1.

