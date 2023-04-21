Superbon expects Nong-O Hama to dominate Jonathan Haggerty

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn believes Nong-O Hama’s superior gas tank will be the deciding factor when he squares off with Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9.

On Friday night, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for another night of incredible fights. Headlining the evening’s festivities will be a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight as Nong-O puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against British fan-favorite Jonathan Haggerty.

With their highly anticipated Muay Thai clash mere hours away, fans and fighters are levying their predictions. That includes kickboxing superstar Superbon who believes Nong-O will walk out with his ONE world title intact:

“I think it will be a close fight in the first two rounds,” Superbon told ONE Championship. “But after the third round, I think Nong-O will dominate. He has more gas in his tank, and he still can attack continuously. My prediction is that Nong-O will win by knockout in the third round.”

With 265 career wins under his belt, Nong-O Hama has been a dominant force in the art of eight limbs for nearly two decades. At 36 years old, it seems as though Nong-O has only gotten better with age, scoring an incredible five-straight knockouts in his last five appearances. Interestingly, of those five knockouts, only one has come in the first round. The remaining four all came in the third round or later.

Perhaps Superbon is on to something.

If Jonathan Haggerty is going to walk out of the iconic venue with a ONE world title wrapped around his waist, he will need to attack early and often. The longer the fight goes, the more dangerous Nong-O will become.

