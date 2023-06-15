Superbon to keep a close eye on Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian, wants title shot

Superbon Singha Mawynn will be in spectator mode at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, keeping a close eye on who will emerge victorious in the main event.

After all, ONE Chairman Chatri Sityodtong already confirmed that the former featherweight kickboxing kingpin will be next in line for the winner of the Chingiz Allazov vs Marat Grigorian world title tiff.

The Thai megastar added another entry to his incredible highlight reel, taking away Tayfun Ozcan’s consciousness with a thunderous head kick KO at ONE Fight Night 11.

Apart from notching an early entry for the Knockout of The Year award, Superbon also clinched a shot to regain his lost throne, currently occupied by his previous tormentor Allazov.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after the event, the Thai megastar shared his prediction for the upcoming featherweight showdown.

While Superbon wishes to take the belt back from ‘Chinga’, he thinks the underdog Grigorian will have the upper hand:

“From my experience, I think Marat is going to win. Because Chingiz will be good for two rounds the first round or second round. And after that, I think Marat is going to get on top.”

Moreover, the 32-year-old said the more-conditioned Armenian-Belgian striker will likely win if the fight goes the distance, adding:

“He has more energy to go in and beat Chingiz. But it's a fight, everything can happen. We will see on August 4. I will be watching them because I want to take that belt.”

Here’s the full interview:

Superbon does have firsthand experience fighting both Allazov and Grigorian, so he has an understanding of both fighters’ strengths and weaknesses.

For now, we’ll have to patiently wait for ONE Fight Night 13 to determine Superbon’s next adversary.

In the meantime, Superbon’s fearsome KO of Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 can be replayed free of charge by Prime Video members in North America.

