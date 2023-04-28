Superbon sharpens his leg kicks with legendary coach Trainer Gae

Kickboxing superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn shared some kicking strikes with legendary coach Trainer Gae to prepare for an upcoming match at ONE Fight Night 11.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will return to the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to face Dutch-Turkish striker Tayfun Ozcan in a major featherweight bout on ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this July 9.

News of his next fight has Superbon drilling and perfecting his craft with long-time coach, Trainer Gae, following an upset loss to current featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

ONE Championship shared a clip of Superbon and Trainer Gae trading kicks at the gym with the caption on Instagram that said:

“Conditioning 💯 Superbon’s journey back to the top begins with high-stakes kickboxing contest against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11! Who you got?”

The 32-year-old superstar has an uphill battle ahead of him as he works to get his belt back.

Although many fans believed Superbon had good grounds for an immediate rematch since he was such a dominant champion, a fight to keep the No.1 spot in the rankings is just as compelling.

Superbon and Ozcan were previously scheduled to square off inside the ring when the Dutch-Turkish striker stepped in for Chingiz Allazov on short notice last September.

The Thai fighter was set to defend his featherweight belt against Allazov’s replacement but the bout fell through due to Superbon suffering an illness on late notice.

Scrambling to find a second replacement for Ozcan, the promotion finally settled on Marat Grigorian to feature alongside him at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.

The match was a competitive brawl that had fans on the edge of their seats, but the decision favored Grigorian after a vicious three-round battle.

With more time to prepare for his next fight, ‘Turbine’ Tayfun Ozcan has as good a chance as any to beat the odds and defeat one of the greatest strikers on the planet.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

