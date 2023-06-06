Superbon works on combination push kick with Trainer Gae ahead of Tayfun Ozcan bout

ONE Championship shared a training video of Superbon Singha Mawynn working on a kick combination before his upcoming fight.

On June 9, Superbon returns to action for his first fight since losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. The Thai superstar has been putting in the work for his comeback bout, featuring plenty of training sessions with the world-renowned Trainer Gae.

ONE recently shared a video on Instagram of the legendary duo working together on a push kick combination, with the caption saying:

“Kickin' it 😎 Can Superbon pull off the win against Tayfun Ozcan on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🥊 @superbon_banchamek”

The former kickboxing world champion started his ONE Championship tenure by assembling one of the best three-fight runs in the promotion’s history. The Singha Mawynn affiliate defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong before earning a featherweight kickboxing world title shot in his second appearance.

The Thai superstar furthered his legacy with a Knockout of the Year contender against the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in October 2021.

Five months later, he defended his featherweight kickboxing throne for the only time with a unanimous decision win against Marat Grigorian.

On January 13, he was dethroned when Chingiz Allazov secured a shocking second-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 6. The 32-year-old looks to get back on track against Tayfun Ozcan, the number five-ranked contender in the featherweight division.

The intriguing featherweight kickboxing matchup is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

