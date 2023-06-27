Superlek admits getting intimidated by Nabil Anane’s height and reach: “I was actually worried”

Despite being one of the best pure strikers in all of combat sports today, Superlek Kiatmoo9 admitted he had some reservations about fighting ONE newcomer Nabil Anane in his return to ‘the art of eight limbs’.

After all, the 19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy was a gigantic flyweight with a ridiculous wingspan that complements his 6-foot-2 frame.

While he did not have much to gain from fighting an unranked opponent, Superlek still proceeded with extreme caution against the towering teen at ONE Friday Fights 22 last weekend.

‘The Kicking Machine’ lived up to his moniker, chopping down the youngest WBC Muay Thai world champion's lower half and finishing him off in under a round.

Post-match, a relived Superlek admitted he was initially perturbed by Nabil’s intimidating stature but stuck to his game plan to get the dub.

He said during his ONE Friday Fights 22 Post-Event Interview:

“I was actually worried at the initial stage. I just tried to keep the distance very short because he was very tall and his reach was very long. So I decided to start the fight in a closer distance.”

Watch the full interview in its entirety:

At first glance, Superlek and Nabil appeared like they were weight classes apart.

The Algerian standout literally stood out, while the usually accurate Superlek found himself missing on a couple of leg kicks due to Nabil’s insane length.

On the contrary, Nabil comfortably connected from the outside, at a safe distance where Superlek could not hit him back.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, however, quickly adjusted and was able to cut angles and close the distance.

Nabil put up a valiant effort against a world-class foe but literally folded from the pressure.

Relieve this amazing Muay Thai firefight by watching the replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

