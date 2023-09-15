Superlek hints at targeting Rodtang’s body: “Maybe there is another focus point”

There’s no question that Rodtang Jitmuangnon is practically indestructible, that’s why Superlek Kiatmoo9 has several ways of trying to snatch the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Rodtang will defend his world title against Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek is well aware of Rodtang’s iron chin and his fellow Thai megastar’s penchant for brushing off damage to the head.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto, himself a decorated Muay Thai fighter, Superlek told his fellow fighter that he could target Rodtang’s mid-section instead of wasting his energy hitting ‘The Iron Man’ on the jaw.

Superlek said:

“Some people might think that Rodtang has an advantage over me because of the small gloves, but really I’m not afraid in the form of gloves. Maybe I’ll push forward? Or maybe there is another focus point? Can’t knock Rodtang on the chin, could it be somewhere else? There is.”

Rodtang became a global superstar not just through his terrifying offense, but because of how he would display his mythical resiliency during fights.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion would often goad his opponents to hit him on the jaw as hard as they could before taunting them that it barely made a dent in his armor.

That incredible mix of overwhelming offense and invincible defense allowed Rodtang to build a perfect 14-0 record in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship.

Superlek, though, may just break Rodtang’s impenetrable aura.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is considered a man on equal footing with Rodtang, and the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion holds an impressive 11-1 record in ONE Championship.

He’s also riding a streak of three straight knockouts against Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov.