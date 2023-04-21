Superlek says experience edge could be the difference in Nong-O Hama vs Jonathan Haggerty

Even Superlek Kiatmoo9 can’t wait for one of the most anticipated Muay Thai showdowns of the year between superstars Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title will be up for grabs in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video this Friday, April 21.

It’s only fitting for a match-up of this magnitude to take place in the “Mecca of Muay Thai” in Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

While Jonathan Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight world champion and arguably one of Nong-O’s most accomplished challengers ever, most fans and pundits believe that the gold strap will stay in Thailand after ONE Fight Night 9.

Superlek agrees, citing the 36-year-old’s insanely decorated career and the trail of destruction he blazed in ONE Championship so far.

‘The Kicking Machine’ bared his prediction, per ONE Championship:

“I think Jonathan’s experience is no match for Nong-O. He is a veteran with a high fight IQ. His attacks are heavy and sharp at the same time. So, I think Jonathan will have a difficult time with Nong-O.”

A veteran of over 300 bouts with 265 career victories, Nong-O’s resume alone puts him right up there with the all-time greats in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

Moreover, the Thai destroyer has been knocking everyone out as of late, not allowing his last five challengers to reach the final bell. Meanwhile, Superlek also successfully defended his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title for the first time last month.

He expects the mighty Nong-O to do the same at ONE Fight Night 9. North America Prime Video users can catch the entire card live and free of charge.

