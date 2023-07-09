Superlek says he’s no longer interested in a rematch with Ilias Ennahachi

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has moved on from a potential rematch with former three-time ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi.

In February 2021, Superlek suffered his first and only loss inside the circle, coming up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Ilias Ennahachi at ONE: Fists of Fury. However, the decision came with a fair amount of controversy, leading the promotion to book a rematch between the two. Superlek vs. Ennahachi 2 was scheduled to go down in January, but Ennahachi withdrew from the bout as he was unable to make the flyweight limit.

As a result, Ennahachi was stripped of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and has found a new home in the bantamweight division. Superlek would go on to capture the vacated title at ONE Fight Night 6, defeating division standout Daniel Puertas.

Speaking about his long-awaited rematch with Ilias Ennahachi, Superlek revealed that it is no longer a major concern for him, but he stopped short of slamming the door shut on a potential sequel with the former ONE world champion.

“I don’t think he’ll be competing in the flyweight division anymore,” Superlek told ONE Championship. “Also, I’m not as interested in facing him as I was before. If we’ll be matched again one day, that is ok. However, the match is not my main interest.”

On July 14, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium three weeks removed from his first-round knockout of Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22. Superlek will square off with Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in the art of eight limbs at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes