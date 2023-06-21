Superlek shows off incredible hand speed ahead of ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, despite having the monicker 'The Kicking Machine', has hand speed that can make Ryan Garcia proud. Ahead of his Muay Thai bout against Lethwei kickboxer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 12, Superlek shows off a level of hand speed not common for Muay Thai fighters.

He posted it on his Instagram account:

With his kicking technique on top of that hand speed, Superlek may very well be unstoppable in his foray into another sport. Having already conquered ONE's flyweight kickboxing ranks by winning its world title, the 27-year-old has his sights set on the division's Muay Thai throne. He was scheduled to face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

The match, however, was cancelled due to Rodtang pulling out due to injury. He was then replaced by ONE's resident actionman, Australia's Danial Williams. Despite the very game Aussie's attempt at giving Superlek a worthy challenge, the ONE flyweight kickboxing king soundly won via knockout in the third round.

Now, the heralded 'Kicking Machine' will face a prodigy in 19-year-old Nabil Anane. The French-Algerian-Thai stalwart is a former IFMA youth Muay Thai world champion and has competed at the World Lethwei Championship. Needless to say, Anane's young age belies his penchant for violence.

Though clearly in a disadvantage experience-wise, Anane is quite confident that he has the tools to stop the ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin. In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane revealed what he thinks his advantage is over 'The Kicking Machine':

“My advantage against every opponent is my height. I have this huge advantage and it will be a great disadvantage for [Superlek]. It’s a very big problem for all of my opponents.”

Standing at 6-foot-two-inches tall, Anane definitely towers over nearly everyone at 135 pounds. It is beyond certainty that he will use his lengthy frame to pick the world champion apart and win the bout at a distance, come Friday night.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

