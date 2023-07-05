Tammi Musumeci recalls her time with Amanda Alequin as an opponent and training partner

Tammi Musumeci is more than ready for the aggressive fast-paced style that her ONE Fight Night 12 opponent, Amanda Alequin, brings every time she steps on the mat.

After scoring a win over Bianca Basilio in her promotional debut, Musumeci will look to make it two in a row when she meets a familiar foe in Amanda Alequin, an accomplished BJJ black belt and multi-time IBJJF world champion. Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of her highly anticipated return to the ring, Musumeci shared some insight on her opponent’s style.

“I just remember her being super aggressive, super flexible too,” Musumeci said.

Tammi Musumeci and Amanda Alequin have already met twice before, with Musumeci coming out on top in both instances. The two have also trained together and have established a friendship with one another, adding another layer to their already intriguing match at ONE Fight Night 12.

Alequin, 28, will be making her long-awaited ONE Championship debut at the event after working her way through the Florida regional grappling scene en route to capturing gold at the IBJJF World Championships, IBJJF Pan Championship, and the ADCC US EC Trials.

Next, ‘Tubby’ will look to bring her talents to ONE Championship still blossoming submission grappling division that already hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Danielle Kelly, Tye, and Kade Ruotolo, and even Tammi Musumeci’s brother, Mikey Musumeci.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

