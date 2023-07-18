Tammi Musumeci says brother Mikey’s ‘mindset and approach’ to training will help him succeed in Muay Thai

Can you imagine reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci learning how to strike in Muay Thai or kickboxing? It’s certainly a wild proposition.

However, the 27-year-old Italian-American superstar says he had practiced Muay Thai before as a child and has not ruled out taking it up again to make a potential transition to mixed martial arts.

At least one person believes he can pull off the impossible – Musumeci’s own sister, Tammi.

Both Musumecis were in Bangkok last week for Tammi’s scheduled bout against Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin. Tammi caught up with reporters after her unanimous decision victory to talk about a wide range of topics, not the least of which was her esteemed brother.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tammi expressed confidence in Mikey’s ability to quickly learn the striking arts, if he does indeed decide to transition to MMA one day.

Tammi said:

“I feel like he'll already have an advantage over the field in general and that way, but also his mindset and approach to training. I feel like he'll pick up whether it's Muay Thai or kickboxing. He'll pick those up pretty quickly, quicker than most people.”

Is it unbridled confidence in her brother? Or is it blind loyalty? The only way to find out is inside the Circle.

Speaking of Mikey Musumeci, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.