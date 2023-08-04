Tawanchai dreams of becoming the best pound-for-pound striker in the world

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai is determined to become the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

To do that, he will need to go outside of his comfort zone. That’s exactly what Tawanchai will do this Friday night when he puts down the four-ounce gloves and trades them in for some eight-ouncers as he makes his kickboxing debut under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, Tawanchai will step back into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a main card clash with Georgian kickboxing standout Davit Kiria. Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Tawanchai spoke with the South China Morning Post about his desire to not only be the best fighter in the art of eight limbs but the best in the world, period:

“Yes. And it is actually my dream in striking is to be the best pound-for-pound fighter,” Tawanchai revealed.

Tawanchai rides into his next matchup on a four-fight win streak with three of those victories coming by way of knockout. He will look to keep that streak alive on Friday night, but it will be no easy task as he steps into unfamiliar territory with a former GLORY Kickboxing world champion in Davit Kiria.

Kiria has struggled to find the win column since signing with the promotion in 2021, but a victory over Tawanchai would undoubtedly put him smack dab in the middle of the featherweight kickboxing title picture.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.