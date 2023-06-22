Tawanchai shifts focus to kickboxing against Davit Kiria: “I have a new dream”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will start his quest to two-sport glory on August 4. The Thai slugger meets Davit Kiria in a featherweight kickboxing duel at ONE Fight Night 13, emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent Instagram post, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative seems primed and ready to deliver another highlight-reel finish in the mecca of Muay Thai when he returns.

Tawanchai uploaded an image of himself with the ONE gold and a caption that read:

“I have a new dream that must be accomplished.”

Earlier this year, he delivered a dominant first-round victory when he returned to his old stomping ground and stopped No.2-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov with a barrage of low kicks inside 49 seconds of their fight at ONE Fight Night 7.

Immediately after his first world title defense, Tawanchai revealed that he would like to run it back against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong – the only fighter who’s dented his otherwise perfect slate in ONE Championship – under kickboxing rules.

However, that wasn’t to be for the man described as a generational talent. As such, he will tango against the Georgian striker before he plots his path to the ONE featherweight kickboxing gold.

Kiria, a former Glory lightweight world champion, hasn’t endured a good run in the world’s most-stacked striking division. However, he remains hell-bent on righting the wrong and climbing to the top with a statement win over the two-sport world championship-chasing Thai.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes