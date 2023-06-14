Tayfun Ozcan reveals his crucial mistake that led to KO loss to Superbon

Tayfun Ozcan detailed what went wrong against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Ozcan’s fourth kickboxing match with ONE Championship didn’t go as planned. After finding some minor success in round one, Superbon did what he does best and landed a head kick that knocked ‘Turbine’ out.

Several days later, Ozcan opened up about the loss with a lengthy reaction post on Instagram. During the extended message, the 31-year-old revealed his crucial mistake:

“The game went well together with my team we agreed to carry out more aggression which went well because that would be the only way to beat him in his hometown Bangkok. I got a little too eager walking on that counter, that's also why I think this sport is so beautiful it can be over in a split second.”

Tayfun Ozcan’s loss against Superbon dropped his promotional record to 1-3. Although he has the skills to be a world title challenger, ‘Turbine’ can’t overcome the legendary talent in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

Luckily, Ozcan’s exciting fighting style will lead to plenty more must-see fights. ‘Turbine’ does seem to be improving, which could lead to a world title run down the line. Only time will tell what’s next for the always dangerous featherweight kickboxer.

For those that missed Tayfun Ozcan’s latest fight, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, featuring two world championship bouts, can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

