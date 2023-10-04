Thanh Le “can’t wait” for that world championship feel when he faces Ilya Freymanov in Bangkok

Thanh Lee is looking forward to the feeling of holding another ONE Championship world title.

In August 2022, Le’s undefeated promotional record of five wins was snapped when he faced Tang Kai. To make matters worse, the unanimous decision loss led to the Vietnamese-American being dethroned of his ONE featherweight MMA world title.

In July of this year, Tang was scheduled to defend his throne for the first time in an immediate rematch against Le. Unfortunately, the Chinese world champion suffered a severe injury, leading to him pulling out of the fight.

As a result, Le has been matched up against Ilya Freymanov with the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title on the line. The intriguing matchup will headline ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, October 6.

The former ONE world champion expressed his excitement for the matchup by posting a photo on Instagram of himself celebrating his first world title win. The social media post was captioned:

“Can’t wait to EARN this feeling again October 6th, on @primevideo babyyyyy!!! #OneFightNight15 @onechampionship”

Before losing against Tang Kai, Thanh Le established himself as a superstar in ONE Championship. The Vietnamese-American started his promotional tenure with five consecutive wins, all by KO/TKO, including highlight-reel finishes against Martin Nguyen and Garry Tonon.

Meanwhile, Ilya Freymanov made his promotional debut in September 2022, defeating Nguyen with a first-round TKO. In June of this year, the Russian returned for his latest fight, a first-round submission win against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov is the first of two world title fights on Friday. The other is Jonathan Di Bella defending his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Danial Williams.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

