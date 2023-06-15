"These Dagestanis are so entitled" - Fans call out Islam Makhachev for dismissing Jon Jones' P4P #1 status 

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently called Jon Jones' status as pound-for-pound king hogwash and dismissed the heavyweight champion's last win over Ciryl Gane.

The Dagestani grappling phenom made the bold claims during his recent interview with Daniel Cormier, where he also stated that he should be referred to as "pound-for-pound best fighter" instead of "lightweight champion."

Given that Jon Jones is widely considered one of the MMA GOATs, fans and Twitter users called out Islam Makhachev in the comments section of a @MMAJunkie tweet with Makhachev's quotes.

One disgruntled fan called out Dagestani fighters for their brashness and wrote:

"These Dagestani's are so entitled man."

One prominent Combat Sport-based handle defended Jones and pointed out:

"Cuz he moved up a weight class that allows another 60lbs and became champion and probably has 5x more top 10 wins than Islam, even if it's been awhile."

Boxing/MMA History @BoxinMMAHistory @MMAJunkie Cuz he moved up a weight class that allows another 60lbs and became champion and probably has 5x more top 10 wins than Islam, even if it's been awhile @MMAJunkie Cuz he moved up a weight class that allows another 60lbs and became champion and probably has 5x more top 10 wins than Islam, even if it's been awhile

One user wrote:

"Islam's #3 in the world and his only notable win is Charles lol. He should be ranked lower if anything."

jupiter @5FromTheSun @MMAJunkie Islam's #3 in the world and his only notable win is Charles lol. He should be ranked lower if anything @MMAJunkie Islam's #3 in the world and his only notable win is Charles lol. He should be ranked lower if anything

Another user called Islam Makhachev out and wrote:

"Islam couldn’t even beat a guy smaller than him while Jon moves up a weight class and beats the number one contender in 2 minutes."

Joshua bollom @josh_bollom @MMAJunkie Islam couldn’t even beat a guy smaller than him while Jon moves up a weight class and beats the number one contender in 2 minutes. @MMAJunkie Islam couldn’t even beat a guy smaller than him while Jon moves up a weight class and beats the number one contender in 2 minutes.

Another fan pointed out Jones' accomplishments:

"2 division champ."

One fan joked:

"Be humble, brotha."

MMA SQUABBLER @MMASquabbler

By the was he has won 15 championship fights.

Islam is even lucky to ranked #3. @MMAJunkie Jones fought for a vacant belt.By the was he has won 15 championship fights.Islam is even lucky to ranked #3. @MMAJunkie Jones fought for a vacant belt.By the was he has won 15 championship fights.Islam is even lucky to ranked #3.

Based MMA Fan @Based_MMA_Fan @MMAJunkie Because he has more UFC title wins than Khabib UFC fights 🥴🥴 @MMAJunkie Because he has more UFC title wins than Khabib UFC fights 🥴🥴

Sumiko @Sumiko06647236 @MMAJunkie Only place IVslam is better than Jones is not getting caught by USADA. The rest is not even close. @MMAJunkie Only place IVslam is better than Jones is not getting caught by USADA. The rest is not even close.

Tcares🇺🇸💚🇲🇽 @T_cares222 @MMAJunkie 🤣it’s called wins and finishes of top 5 opponents!, Islam will get some one day 🤣it’s called wins and finishes of top 5 opponents!, Islam will get some one day @MMAJunkie 😂🤣it’s called wins and finishes of top 5 opponents!, Islam will get some one day

What did Islam Makhachev say about Jon Jones?

Earlier this year, Jon Jones made his highly anticipated return to action against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 and submitted the No.1-ranked heavyweight contender in under three minutes to win the vacant heavyweight title.

His incredibly dominant performance saw him skip to the top of the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, where he stays today.

While most MMA fans are in consensus about Jon Jones' pound-for-pound No.1 status, Islam Makhachev disagrees and believes he deserves that honor more. The Dagestani grappler recently defended his lightweight belt against Alexander Volkanovski and has gone undefeated for over seven years.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Makhachev outlined why he thinks he should be the pound-for-pound king and stated:

"How Jon Jones can be No. 1? He beat some guy who is not a champion. This guy [Gane] don’t have belt, and they put him No. 1 pound-for-pound. This is bulls**t. Doesn’t matter how he beat him. The UFC put him best pound-for-pound... Don’t call me lightweight champion. Call me pound-for-pound best fighter.”

Watch the full interview below:

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev could fight Charles Oliveira next, after 'Do Bronx's recent impressive first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush.

Poll : 0 votes