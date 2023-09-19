"They let me know what they thought of me" - When Dana White detailed how he was disrespected by the McMahons with poor seats at WrestleMania

Dana White once recalled how he was disrespected by the McMahons when he attended WrestleMania.

While their organizations, WWE and the UFC, have joined forces, White's first time at a WWE event wasn't as pleasant as he would've liked. The UFC CEO went to attend WrestleMania 34 back in 2018 upon the request of Ronda Rousey who was making her debut.

However, Dana White was given rather poor seats at the event, which made him feel disrespected. White recalled the incident and said:

“I fly down to f****** New Orleans. No going in the back and any of that s***, [they said] ‘They’re at the will call window for you.’ I go to the f****** will call window and [they said], ‘We don’t have any tickets for you.’ I call some people, ‘Yeah, we found them. OK, we’ve got your tickets.’ When I tell you I was in the f****** rafters, people were coming up to me and going, ‘Why are you sitting in these seats?’ I said, ‘This is where they sat me, so f*** them I’m going to sit right here'.....They let me know what they thought of me at that event.”

Catch his comments in the clip below:

Dana White reveals both of his parents passed away recently

The UFC CEO recently made a shocking revelation about the passing of his parents. White had a tumultuous relationship with his parents. He was abandoned by his father when he was about seven years old and was raised by a single mother. However, the relationship between him and his mom soon turned sour.

So much so that his mother, June White, even released a book on him back in 2011 and claimed that Dana White had turned his back on his family. Speaking about his parents during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, White revealed that both of his parents recently passed away. He said:

"I don't think I've ever talked about this, but my parents both died recently. So, yeah, that's, yeah, I don't like talking about it, but yeah, my parents died recently. I'm good with it, I focus a lot on my kids and my relationship with them, and I've sort of put my relationship with my parents behind me."

He added:

"No. Well, I didn't wish any ill will on either one of my parents but when they passed away I had, I had almost no feelings about it to be honest with you."

Catch White's comments in the video below (7:01)