‘Those guys really, really pushed me’ – How Detroit legends Kid Rock, Eminem motivated Jarred Brooks to rap

When ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks isn’t busy kicking a** inside the Circle, he enjoys writing lyrics and dropping bars as an aspiring hip-hop artist.

Brooks will be back in action on August 4 as he attempts to add another 26 pounds of gold to his already bulky collection of world titles. Stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The Monkey God’ will challenge Mikey Musumeci for the New Jersey native’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Less than a week before their highly anticipated clash, Jarred Brooks sat down with ONE Championship to discuss his love for hip-hop and the artists that got him into the music at an early age.

“I would say Kid Rock, Eminem, those guys really, really pushed me into wanting to be a rapper,” Brooks said. So you know, listening to those 1999, 1998 albums that they came out with, that's what really pushed me into it. Seeing Slim Shady’s hair color and stuff like that and stuff that he was saying. It's just stuff that I never would have realized hearing as a kid.”

Brooks continued, saying:

“I don't even blame my parents because it's everywhere. MTV, the average viewer was about 10 to 11 years old. Right? So I got to get into the hip-hop industry at a young age. I was probably saying stuff that I shouldn't have at that point in time, at that age. But I learned very young how to be a hip-hop artist. I really enjoyed it and I really enjoy it to this day. I still write.”

