Tom Aspinall steps back from Jon Jones fight, Dillon Danis provides lawsuit update, UFC light heavyweight sparks concussion concerns: MMA News Roundup

Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

In today's issue, we will discuss Tom Aspinall taking a step back from his pursuit of Jon Jones, as well as an update on Nina Agdal's lawsuit against Dillon Danis. Also, Anthony Smith's latest comments spark concussion concerns.

#3. UFC interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall steps back from Jon Jones pursuit after social media exchange

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has stated that he's going to stop his chase for a fight against Jon Jones for the time being.

Aspinall won the interim title at UFC 295 after stepping in on short notice to face Sergei Pavlovich. The original bout was supposed to be Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but 'Bones' suffered a major pectoral injury that required surgery and will put him out of action for the coming months.

After winning the title, Aspinall has been calling for a unification bout against Jones when he returns from injury. The heavyweight champ has rejected that suggestion, as has Dana White, with the plan still for Jones to face Miocic when he recovers.

After a back-and-forth on social media this week, Aspinall admitted defeat and stated that his desire to face Jones was purely from a competitive standpoint. He tweeted:

"Forget all the other stuff about titles and résumé etc. I just think I can beat you in a fight, mate, but if you don’t want to, I won’t keep chasing you."

#2. Dillon Danis provides update on lawsuit battle with Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis had provided an update on his ongoing legal battle with Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Agdal first filed the lawsuit against Danis whilst he was preparing to face Logan Paul in a boxing ring last October. During the fight build-up, 'El Jefe' regularly targeted Agdal on social media as a way of getting into Paul's head, often posting photoshopped images of the Danish model doing inappropriate things. These posts eventually led her to becoming the victim of abuse from online trolls.

Agdal eventually took legal action against Danis and sued him in court. She alleged that he violated state and federal laws by hacking into her social media accounts to obtain pictures of her.

With the legal battle still ongoing, the former Bellator star has provided an update on the situation and revealed he owes more than $400,000 in legal fees.

@HappyPunch quoted him as saying:

"It's still ongoing. I'm dealing with lawyers every day."

#1. Anthony Smith's comments regarding a potential Brock Lesnar vs. Jim Miller fight spark concussion concerns

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has sparked concerns for his health after he shared a bold prediction for a potential Brock Lesnar vs. Jim Miller bout.

Smith recently suffered a devastating TKO loss at the hands of Khalil Rountree Jr. when they faced off last month. The defeat marked Smith's third in his last 5 fights and is the 15th time he has been finished during his career.

Whilst fans are aware that a bout between Miller and Lesnar would never materialize, due to the face Miller is a lightweight, Smith recently claimed he'd give the 40-year-old a chance against 'The Beast Incarnate'.

Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Smith said:

"If Jim [Miller] gets a hold of a neck or something...I think that's a 50-50 [fight]...Maybe I have so much love for Jim Miller that I can't imagine him not catching Brock Lesnar in a submission, but that guy's nasty on the ground."

Watch the clip here:

'Lionheart's' bold statement has lead to many fans thinking he's still feeling the affects from his bout against Rountree.

One wrote:

"Anthony might still be concussed."

Another UFC fan added:

"Nah Khalil might’ve done some PERMANENT DAMAGE"

