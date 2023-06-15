Tommy Langaker looks to build on his performance against Kade Ruotolo

Last weekend at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, Norwegian BJJ blackbelt Tommy Langaker failed to capture the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title from its owner, Kade Ruotolo. It was, however, not for a lack of trying. Langaker pushed the 20-year-old world champion to the limit more than anyone.

For more than half of the 10-minute bout, Tommy Langaker was ahead on the scorecards until Ruotolo dug deep and rallied back late. Still, the Norwegian grappling wizard gave a good account of himself against one the best today.

It seems Langaker sees things the same way as he is already looking at the fight as a major learning curve. He even commended the world champion for being a formidable opponent.

Tommy Langaker posted on Instagram an ingenious move by Ruotolo that taught him a lot:

"Countering that kneewedge backtake with and immediate counterattack on the legs! Still need some more work, but that was slick if i have to say so myself👌 @onechampionship @wulfingacademy"

Ruotolo seems to have studied Langaker's back take technique as he immediately countered it by going for the legs to attempt a back take of his own. It was quite slick indeed. It will be interesting to see what Tommy Langaker and his team Wulfing Academy come up with to deal with Ruotolo's aggressive counterattacks.

Always humble, the Norwegian BJJ standout sees the fight as just the beginning of his deeper venture into No Gi jiu-jitsu. Much of the success of his career so far has been in winning titles in Gi jiu-jitsu. He's won multiple medals in IBJJF worlds and IBJJF European Championships.

He posted another assessment of the fight in his Instagram account:

"Starting to get a hold on this Nogi thing! Some more work is needed, getting some nice entries but need to get that proper finishing finesse! Whats your thought on our title Fight?✌️"

North American fans keen to catch Langaker's bout with Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 11 can do so via free replay on Amazon Prime Video

