Top 10 MMA WAGs: March 2017 edition

March 2017's Top MMA wives and girlfriends.

The fight game is characterised by intimidating fighters, high-octane matchups and insane displays of skill and will- all of which serve to attract the attention of a vast bevy of beautiful women to the combat sports and its practitioners.

The sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is no different, with several top MMA stars dating well-known models, actresses, pop stars and all-out stunners over the course of their careers.

Now although most of these glitzy relationships aren’t exactly best examples of long-lasting love stories like the ones Hollywood keeps force-feeding us, a select few fighters have been lucky to land their soul-mates in the midst of the insane amount of chaos that surrounds a fighter’s day-to-day life.

Today, we look back at some of our favourite MMA stars’ stunning Wives and Girlfriends. Giddy up!

#10 Isadora Santos KOs Junior Dos Santos

Junior Dos Santos is widely regarded as one of the scariest Heavyweights to step foot inside an MMA cage and is also one of the nicest guys outside the Octagon. After a 10-year marriage with childhood sweetheart Visana Piccozi, JDS went through a rough divorce around the time of his second fight against nemesis Cain Velasquez.

Nevertheless, Dos Santos found love again in 2013 when he met Brazilian beauty, Isadora Santos.

Isadora Santos is a Brazilian TV presenter, model and a bona fide sweetheart whose jovial personality matches that of her better half. Isadora helped ‘Cigano’ get over his messy divorce that had adverse effects on his in-cage performances, particularly in his rematch and rubber match against the aforementioned Velasquez.

Regardless, the ever-smiling Isadora helped him through the peaks and troughs he’s experienced in the past few years, including his move from his native Brazil to Florida, USA in order to train at the world-class ATT (American Top Team) gym in Boca Raton.