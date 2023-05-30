Top storylines heading into ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Fight Night 10 was always going to be a tough act to follow, but ONE Fight Night 11 looks to have what it takes to be a worthy successor to ONE Championship’s on-site United States debut.

The promotion heads back to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 for an explosive 10-bout card that will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.

A couple of world titles will be contested, with Kade Ruotolo putting the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line against Tommy Langaker.

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel will then defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship against the debuting Dmitry Menshikov in the night’s main event.

Though the world title fights deserve their billing atop the card, there are still several matches down the ladder with as much intrigue as anything else.

That said, here are the top three storylines heading into ONE Fight Night 11.

#3. Superbon's march back to world title contention

Superbon Singha Mawynn was on top of the world after his world title wins in ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan, the man regarded as the greatest kickboxer of all time, to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

After retaining the gold in his first defense against Marat Grigorian at ONE X, Superbon got matched up with the dangerous Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon was beaming with confidence heading into his match against Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January in Bangkok. That bright outlook, however, was quickly shut off when Allazov knocked Superbon out in the second round.

Without a world title on his shoulder, the 32-year-old will head into ONE Fight Night 11 with a different purpose than his previous matches.

Superbon, the No.1-ranked contender in both Muay Thai and kickboxing in the featherweight division, will face No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun Ozcan.

The Turkish star is one of the most intimidating kickboxers on the planet right now and he’s expected to put Superbon in another test of courage.

Nevertheless, Superbon is hungry to get his world title back and he might use his match against Ozcan to release a pent-up frustration that he’s been keeping for several months.

#2. Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker blow off feud

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and Tommy Langaker have had an interesting feud, to say the least.

While the two have exchanged a bit of words here and there, there really isn’t that much animosity between the two. Nevertheless, there’s still a semblance of a feud between the two that originated outside of ONE Championship.

Ruotolo revealed in past interviews that he and Langaker bumped into each other at an ADCC afterparty and that they’ve already settled things on the same occasion.

Still, these two are competing for Ruotolo’s world title at ONE Fight Night 11 and are expected to put on a highly entertaining match inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Langaker is one of the most winningest submission grapplers of his generation with an impressive 121-29-1 professional record. He’s also 2-0 in ONE Championship with solid wins over Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev.

Ruotolo, however, is considered one of the best grapplers of his generation. The 20-year-old has an enviable resume that includes an ADCC world title and the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

Both grapplers are undefeated in ONE Championship, and it will be interesting to see who walks out of the iconic stadium with 26 pounds of gold over his shoulder.

#1. Regian Eersel tries to remain immortal

Regian Eersel has one of the most imposing nicknames in all of combat sports, and he’s lived up to that mythical moniker during his perfect run in ONE Championship.

‘The Immortal’ holds both the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles and has a spotless 9-0 record in the promotion, with seven of those bouts being fought for either one of his belts.

Stars such as Sinsamut Klinmee, Nieky Holzken, and Arian Sadikovic have all fallen at the hands of Eersel under the ONE Championship banner, and the Surinamese star wants nothing more than to add another name to his list.

Eersel will be on his second defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title when he takes on Dmitry Menshikov in the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 11.

Menshikov is one of the most vicious strikers on the planet right now with a 27-2 record, with 19 knockouts. The Russian slugger is also on a streak of 11 straight wins.

Eersel will undoubtedly have a tough fight on his hands, but he's always shown time and again that he’s fully deserved his menacing nickname.

