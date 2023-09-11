"Try and f***ing assault Khabib's manager" - When Sean Strickland threatened to go 'full Conor McGregor' if he ever becomes a UFC champion

Sean Strickland once claimed that he would go "full like Conor McGregor" if he ever became a champion.

While it wasn't expected by many, Strickland was recently crowned the new middleweight champion of the UFC after beating Israel Adesanya. He took on Adesanya in what was the toughest test of his career at UFC 293. Despite being a massive underdog going into the fight, 'Tarzan' managed to beat 'The Last Stylebender' on points.

Interestingly, Sean Strickland had once spoken about what would happen if he ever became a champion. 'Tarzan' is known to be quite vocal about his thoughts and because of it, he often finds himself saying controversial things. Back in 2022, he was asked if he would be careful with how he acted if he ever won a UFC championship. Strickland replied by saying:

"No, it's even better now because when you're a champion, I can go full like Conor McGregor. I mean, I'll hit an old guy in a bar, fu*king throw a, fu*king assault Khabib's manager Ali. You know that's fu*king even better, dude."

Catch Strickland's comments in the video below (4:52):

Teddy Atlas speaks on Sean Strickland's win over Israel Adesanya

Legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas was quite impressed with what Sean Strickland did against Israel Adesanya. 'Tarzan' put on a great display of his defensive skills and made it nearly impossible for Adesanya to land clean shots on him.

Speaking about it during the UFC 293 post-show, Teddy Atlas gave his thoughts on Strickland’s impeccable defensive performance by saying:

“But his defense? Just stepping out of range, just controlling range, being calm in an un-calm environment, and just getting a little out of range, a little bit back in — not too much out, just enough to make him miss, and then close enough where he could come back with that jab and control and dictate.”

Atlas continued:

“Basic is good sometimes. He did it with a jab — he set the table with the jab, and he ate with the right hand all night long. And as far as defense, he didn’t forget about that. That was his offense, very simple, not complex, but efficient, effective.” Quotes transcribed by MMAFighting

Catch Atlas's comments in the video below: