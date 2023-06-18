Tye Ruotolo confident he can handle Reinier de Ridder in MMA

After beating Reinier de Ridder in a submission-only grappling match, Tye Ruotolo feels confident he could also beat him under the MMA ruleset.

The American superstar is ready to explore the brutal and gnarly world of MMA following his most recent victory at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

And just like his twin brother Kade, Tye wants to jumpstart his career in mixed martial arts before the end of 2023, which means he’s almost ready to make his debut.

Since both Tye and Kade have a history of challenging big names in the combat sports world, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he would pick a row with reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder once again.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu gym representative said:

“I know it's funny after my match, Kade and I were both thinking 100%, we could smash him in MMA too. I think a lot of people underestimate our hands.”

Catch Kade's comments from 3:30 onwards:

Since the start of the month, Tye and Kade have been committed to developing their skills in MMA. They recently reached out to former 2x ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn specifically to take their skills to the next level.

The experience thus far has been productive. They were seen working on all aspects of MMA by delving into different martial arts disciplines like Muay Thai, kickboxing, and classic boxing. However, while they continue focusing on transitioning from BJJ to MMA, they are open to fight anyone in a grappling match.

Perhaps a rematch against Garry Tonon might be in the cards for Tye. The American MMA fighter has been trying to run it back with Tye ever since he lost to the youngster by submission. Rematches are always exciting to watch, especially when athletes want to restore their credibility as a fighter.

