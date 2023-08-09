Tye Ruotolo says he has three wins over twin brother Kade: “I know he wants one back”

Tye Ruotolo knows that in order to be the best, he has to take out the biggest names in the submission grappling realm.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, one of those athletes is none other than his twin brother and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade.

The Atos representative, who moved to 4-0 in ONE Championship and earned a shot at the inaugural submission grappling welterweight world title with his victory over Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13, does not want to burn a bridge with his brother, of course.

Instead, he sees it as an opportunity for two of the best in the business to showcase why jiu-jitsu should be viewed as an exciting discipline. Jokingly, he added that Kade is desperate for a win against him.

Speaking to ONE Championship after his triumph last week, Tye Ruotolo said:

“Technically, I’m 3-0 against him. They were all wars, you know. I know he wants one back for sure. So we’re open to the match.”

Per the 20-year-old, he has shared the mats with his afro-haired twin on three occasions – coming out on top in all with two submissions and a decision.

Although they will have a go at each other on the canvas if this match ever takes place inside the ONE circle, the twin brothers will certainly not hold any bad blood against one another.

Alongside Mikey Musumeci, they have taken the discipline to the next level at the Singapore-based organization.

As such, a match featuring two of the three names mentioned above would only be another massive step toward their combined effort of making the discipline great again.

For his part, Tye Ruotolo is more than game to turn this clash of twins into reality.