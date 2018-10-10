UFC 229: 3 amazing records to note from the UFC 229 main event and the main card

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

UFC 229 was an incredible card, which did not end up disappointing in the least bit.

One of the most entertaining UFC cards in recent times, the card had an intense Early Preliminary and Preliminary Rounds, before taking over and delivering an excellent main card as well.

Derrick Lewis, Michelle Waterson, Dominick Reyes all delivered in their own ways, with the mix of styles in each of the fights complimenting each other, making sure that the whole event had something on the card which everyone could enjoy.

The co-main event really lit up the card as well, as Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis delivered the fight of the night. The sheer savagery included in that particular fight made it one of the best moments from the entire pay-per-view.

As if all of this was not enough, in the main event of the night, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor faced off against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championships. Although his return saw McGregor unable to make the impact that he had hoped for, what followed after the pay-per-view proved that this is one rivalry with a lot of heat behind it.

Khabib jumped out of the Octagon into the corner of Conor McGregor, and attacked them. Conor meanwhile was confronted in the ring by members of Khabib's team, who attacked the Irishman as the scene devolved into chaos.

Khabib had to be escorted out of the arena, while fights broke out between McGregor and Khabib fans all over the stadium, Las Vegas, and even different corners of the globe, where they had congregated together to watch the fight.

In all of this, something very important was lost.

During the course of the UFC 229 pay-per-view, two important records of note were made, and one particular streak was broken.

In this article, we will look at the two important records and one streak that was ended from UFC 229.

#1. Alexander Volkov's streak:

UFC 229: Lewis v Volkov

By the time UFC 229 ended, there were several objects which were left in tatters; among them were the return of Conor McGregor, the hands of Anthony Pettis and Scott Holtzman after their respective fights, and last but not the least, the undefeated streak of Alexander Volkov.

The Russian fighter had made his name in the UFC after four consecutive victories. The undefeated streak that he had going had seen his stock rise with the fans and UFC higher-ups alike. It seemed more and more probable, that he would be facing a title holder soon in the Octagon.

That is, before Derrick Lewis knocked him out in the middle of the UFC Octagon.

Despite having dominated Lewis for the majority of his fight, in the last moments, Volkov let his guard down. This would prove to be a costly mistake. Lewis took advantage of the tiny distraction to land a massive blow on the chin of Volkov, knocking the Russian down, before finishing him off with only 11 seconds to go in the third and last round of the fight.

With his streak now a thing of the past, it will be interesting to see how Volkov recovers, and where he goes from here.

