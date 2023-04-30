MMA fans do not seem too thrilled about UFC 288 fight card, the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view event which is set to be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. The event is set to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6.

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad will lock horns in a five-round bout in the co-main event that night.

BJPenn.com uploaded a post featuring the main card for UFC 288 and asked users to share their opinions in the form of ratings.

Multiple users went on to give the pay-per-view event an average event, claiming the fight card to be lukewarm.

MyMMANews @MyMMANews @bjpenndotcom Any more than 6 is a stretch @bjpenndotcom Any more than 6 is a stretch

Dylan @Dyl168 @bjpenndotcom 2 only bc of the main and co main @bjpenndotcom 2 only bc of the main and co main

One individual went into detail and shared his reasoning behind giving the card a six rating.

"Main event is solid. Belal on short notice for possible title contention... ok. Neither fighter gets me excited. Andrade... always brings it. Love watching Bryce Mitchell. I give it a 6ish. Although I like the fighters... none of the matchups outside of main gets me going."

But not all responses to the fight card were bad. Some are looking forward to the main and co-main event and are hopeful that the matchups will deliver come fight night.

"I'd give it an 8: Cejudo v Sterling and Belal v Burns are great fights. I really want to see what happens when Cejudo fights Sterling after all that trash talking. Would love to see Cejudo KO'd in the 5th, very unlikely though; at the end any result will be exciting and historic."

Hugo Flores @Hugofloresf @bjpenndotcom I'd give it an 8: Cejudo v Sterling and Belal v Burns are great fights. I really want to see what happens when Cejudo fights Sterling after all that trash talking. Would love to see Cejudo KO'd in the 5th, very unlikely though; at the end any result will be exciting and historic. @bjpenndotcom I'd give it an 8: Cejudo v Sterling and Belal v Burns are great fights. I really want to see what happens when Cejudo fights Sterling after all that trash talking. Would love to see Cejudo KO'd in the 5th, very unlikely though; at the end any result will be exciting and historic.

Phillip Bottrell @Bottrell1973 @bjpenndotcom i would have to give it an 8. Can't wait to see how Henry has held up @bjpenndotcom i would have to give it an 8. Can't wait to see how Henry has held up👊

♤𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗦𝗦𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗡♠︎ @Altssassin @bjpenndotcom 6.5 at best, unless Triple C recaptures gold, which would put it at a 7.5-8 depending on means of victory. @bjpenndotcom 6.5 at best, unless Triple C recaptures gold, which would put it at a 7.5-8 depending on means of victory.

Tom @TclarkIV @bjpenndotcom 7 would give it a 8 or 9 if @SteamRollaa and @DrewDober were on the main card. @bjpenndotcom 7 would give it a 8 or 9 if @SteamRollaa and @DrewDober were on the main card.

UFC 288 fight card: Matchups that could deliver

The UFC 288 card is arguably low on star power, but not in terms of talent or potential entertainment. Apart from the main and co-main events, there are some intriguing matchups on the card that could prove to be thrilling affairs.

Bryce Mitchell @ThugnastyMMA New opponent same goal.



UFC 288 May 6 New opponent same goal. UFC 288 May 6 https://t.co/UEhb13d0D6

One such fight is the featherweight clash between Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev. The two athletes have competed in 16 fights each but only have a single loss between them. The matchup could either turn out to be a grappler's delight or the two fighters' wrestling skills might nullify each other and the fight could be a stand-up battle. Either way, this fight has solid potential to steal the show on April 6.

Another 'Fight of the Night' contender in the form of Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola will feature on the prelims of UFC 288. Both fighters rate high in terms of entertainment and could deliver a back-and-forth fire-fight for the fans present at the Prudential Center.

