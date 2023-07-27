UFC 291 main card: How many post fight bonuses do the fighters have?

UFC 291 could make a strong case for best event of the year when it's all over, as the number of post-fight bonuses earned by the main card competitors is astonishing.

Jed I. Goodman tweeted an interesting statistic related to the main card competitors for Saturday night's event. Based on the stats, it doesn't appear as though there will be any fights that disappoint, and the fighters will have to make a statement in order to secure a UFC 291 post-fight bonus.

There is plenty of attention on the main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title and rightfully so. Both fighters are former interim lightwegiht champions and lead the card in terms of total combined post-fight bonuses. Poirier has earned a total of 13 post-fight bonuses, while Gaethje is close with 11 post-fight bonuses.

Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who competes against Jan Blachowicz, has been equally as impressive as he has earned three post-fight bonuses in only 5 UFC fights. Meanwhile, the former light heavyweight champion has earned 6.

Another fighter to keep an eye on is fan favorite Tony Ferguson, who has earned 11 post-fight bonuses during his UFC career. He will look to snap his losing skid against Bobby Green, who has earned 6 post-fight bonuses since joining the promotion in 2013.

The welterweight fighters competing at UFC 291 have been equally as impressive as all four of them have been known to put on entertaining fights. Former TUF winner Michael Chiesa has won 5 post-fight bonuses, and will be fighting Kevin Holland, who has earned 6.

Meanwhile, former title challenger Stephen Thompson, who has earned 8 post-fight bonuses will take on a flashy striker in Michel Pereira, which has all the makings of Fight of the Night. Pereira has earned three post-fight bonuses, but Goodman noted that a fourth wasn't earned because he missed weight.

It will be interesting to see which fighters stand out this Saturday at UFC 291 and secure a post-fight bonus as fans will certainly get their money's worth.