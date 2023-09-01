Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

#3. Sean O'Malley spills how many PPV buys UFC 292 did

Henry Cejudo recently disagreed with the popular consensus that Sean O'Malley is a major draw. He stated he had heard from sources that his title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 only sold 300,000 to 350,000 pay-per-views.

Sean O'Malley hit back with a much higher UFC pay-per-view number in a tweet:

"Henry sayin Me and Aljo 'only' did 350k ppv according to his [girlfriend ] source. I just talked to the ufc and I heard upwards of 570k … legit no kizzy not making this up heard Aljo vs. Henry did 135k. Also Henry's 5’2 lol"

In retaliation, Cejudo took a shot at the newly crowned UFC champion's controversial open marriage with wife Dany Gonzalez.

"Sean you leave your chin more wide open than your wack a** marriage. I would have you eating thru a McGregor coke-straw. Sign the Contract b**ch."

Take a look at the exchange below:

'Suga' recently received backlash for claiming that he was allowed to cheat on his wife because he was the breadwinner for the family. He made things worse by using Andrew Tate's ideologies to justify his stance.

#2. Ricky Hatton details career-long battle with mental health

Ricky Hatton has opened up multiple times in the near past about his struggle with mental health, including frequent occurrences of suicidal thoughts.

In a recent interview with DailyMail, he gave a heartbreaking detail of how the losses to Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao impacted him psychologically.

"I thought I was going to beat [Floyd Mayweather]. When I didn’t, after telling all those fans that went over I would, it put my head away. After the fight, I couldn’t walk down the street I was so embarrassed. I didn’t want to show my face. It’s a shame really but was the start of my mental health struggles."

A couple of fights later, when he lost to 'Pacman', it felt like "a death in the family" when he went back to the dressing room, Hatton said.

While victories and defeats are a part and parcel of every athlete's life, handling the high of a win or the low of a loss is a herculean task. But fighters usually find it easier with a good support system. Hatton hopes to be that for his son Campbell, who is also venturing into boxing.

#1. Dillon Danis posts picture of his newborn son

Dillon Danis has been relentless in his social media attacks against Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal ever since their fight was announced. However, he took a break from trash-talking today to celebrate the birth of his first child.

Danis posted a picture with the newborn on Twitter, which created confusion among the fans as they have become used to seeing Paul and Agdal-related pictures on his profile.

There is no known information available about the mother of the child.