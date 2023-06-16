UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 17, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is returning to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card dubbed UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier (also known as UFC Vegas 75). The action is set to go down this Saturday, June 17, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the fight fans.

The Fight Night card will be headlined by a battle of top middleweight contenders as the No.3-ranked Marvin Vettori squares off against Jared Cannonier, who is positioned right below the Italian at No.4.

After compiling a five-fight win streak inside the octagon, Marvin Vettori finds himself 2-2 in his last four outings. 'The Italian Dream' most recently outpointed Roman Dolidze in March and is seeking his second consecutive win this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier edged out a split decision win over Sean Strickland in December, rebounding from his loss to Israel Adesanya in their championship bout mid-2022. 'The Killa Gorilla' is 3-2 in his last five bouts and will look to retain his spot in the divisional top five.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fight preview below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier card?

Arman Tsarukyan will also feature on the UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier card as he goes up against Joaquim Silva in the night's co-main event.

Tsarukyan edged out Damir Ismagulov last time out in December, rebounding from his razor-close decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot earlier that year. 'Ahalkalakets' was involved in a high-paced, back-and-forth battle with 'Gamer' in June, where he suffered his career's second defeat.

𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ @Sa_Gwang Arman Tsarukyan fight week Arman Tsarukyan fight week 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1ktOVNfnre

Joaquim Silva, meanwhile, is fresh off a TKO win over Jesse Ronson in October after dropping from two consecutive knockout defeats through 2019-21. The Brazilian now aims to break into the divisional top 15 with a statement win this Saturday.

Featherweight prospect Pat Sabatini will also return to action this Saturday as he hopes to get back into the win column after having his six-fight win streak snapped last time out in September. The Pennsylvania native will take on Lucas Almeida, who is coming off back-to-back finishes.

Also, on the main card, Armen Petrosyan will take on Christian Leroy Duncan in a battle of middleweights. The event will also feature a lightweight matchup between Manuel Torres and Nikolas Motta. The night's potential main-card opener will see Raoni Barcelos go up against Miles Johns in a bantamweight contest.

