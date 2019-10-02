UFC News: Ali Abdelaziz reveals how personal Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington really is

It's finally happening!

UFC officially confirmed that Kamaru Usman will be defending the Welterweight Championship for the first time against Colby Covington. It's no secret that the two men aren't exactly friends.

At UFC 245, they will be going at it in the co-main event of the evening. The card will also feature two other championship fights, expected to be headlined by Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski. However, they still haven't confirmed which fight will be the main event.

The third title fight will feature Amanda Nunes defending the UFC Bantamweight Championship against Germaine De Randamie.

"It's very personal"

When talking to MMAJunkie, Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke about the fight against Covington and how personal it really is. He said:

“It’s personal.

“If I sit here and lie to you and say this is not personal, it’s very personal. A lot of things said that was inappropriate, crossing the line, racist. But at the end of the day it’s not about me. It’s about Usman fighting Colby (Covington). They are two of the best welterweights in the world. They’re going to compete, and somebody’s getting their (expletive) whooped on Dec. 14, and it’s not going to be Usman.”

When asked about potential legal troubles with all the bad blood boiling, Ali stated that he wants to avoid any such troubles and only wants Usman to focus on the Octagon and the fight ahead of him, simply stating that Usman is going to fight him, "whoop" him and move on.

The two have had bad blood brewing since last year and even got into an altercation backstage at a press conference. Covington has had to wait for his turn, even being stripped of the Interim Welterweight title and then decisively defeating former champion Robbie Lawler before getting his title shot.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all goes down.

